TO THE EDITOR:
As we struggle to deal with the daily challenges we now face, please don't forget the four-legged residents of Carteret County who depend on our two animal welfare organizations: PAWS (Pet Adoption Welfare Society) and the Carteret County Humane Society. These volunteer organizations which rescue and care for homeless animals are in need of our financial support during this difficult time.
Both PAWS and the Humane Society provide important services to our community. They make sure that rescued homeless animals are housed and cared for while they await adoption into good homes. They provide a careful adoption process to ensure that dogs and cats available for adoption go to homes where they will be properly taken care of in a safe, loving environment.
Along with the costs involved in routine daily maintenance of these animals, some of those rescued also require medical assistance in the form of treatment and medicines, yet another expense that must be met through the financial donations which keep these organizations operating.
The new PAWS shelter, on Mattie Street in Morehead City, has not yet opened because of the damage to the building sustained during Hurricane Florence. Until the repairs can be completed, animals rescued by PAWS are placed in foster homes until they can be adopted. Since the statewide restrictions on which businesses can remain open were imposed, the PAWS Thrift Store on Hwy. 70 has been closed. Before the shut-down, the thrift store was a major source of financial support for shelter repairs and expenses incurred by animals fostered through PAWS. The Humane Society operates the animal shelter on Hibbs Road in Newport. This shelter, staffed by volunteers, is home for animals res-cued throughout the county.
Please help both these organizations continue their important work by donating what you can.
The mailing addresses are PAWS, 5042 Mattie Street, Morehead City, NC 28557 and Carteret County Humane Society Shelter, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Phone numbers: PAWS: 252.241.9408 and Humane Society shelter: 252.247.7744. If you send a check, make it payable to PAWS or Carteret County Humane Society. Thank you.
FRAN GIBBS
