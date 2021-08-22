Morehead City, N.C.
August 19, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Joe Biden
White House
Washington, DC
Dear Joe:
To call you Mr. President offends me. It goes against my principles, my conscience, my God and all my beliefs. The United States of America to whom you continually disgrace by your lies, hatred and stupidity. 47 years in politics and you’re just as damn stupid then and now. Your idiot vice president has now bailed out on you per media reports that she is fed up with your lies and gutless attitude. “BECOME A MAN, FIRE HER FOR CALLING YOU A LIAR.”
You, your “doper son” should be hung from the White House lawn for treason against the United States of America. You used Air Force Two to take thieves to a foreign country as vice president and representing us to cut personal deals for your personal gain for your family. The Biden family and you are like rats the way you operate, sneaky, crawling in and out of Washington, DC and among the corrupt Congress snakes holding office
Joe, you have been caught in lie after lie since taking office. Do you remember you invented the Covid-19 vaccine? You used Harris and her race to get elected, knowing she had no black in her.
You praised the BLT Movement, but failed to take a stand stating, “THAT ALL LIVES MATTER.”
You threaten to take our guns even though Obama and you have been two of the world’s greatest gun sellers in the history of the world.
Comrade Biden, you blame Trump for all your failures, lies, actions. It was you that cut the gas lines off, it was you that let illegal migrants cross our borders without Covid checks or background checks, it was you that pulled out of Kabul, leaving thousands of people that helped American Soldiers to be executed. It was you that honored the Taliban by leaving them weapons, vehicles, aircraft to use upon their enemies while saying “The Hell with American Soldiers that were killed in this damn war.”
Yes Joe, you are a joke to the world, you have no leadership abilities, China, Russia, North Korea are laughing at you because they have made a fool of you. Your Democrat voters are so embarrassed that they were so stupid to vote for you. God Help you Joe, because your legacy is liar, a loser, a woman abuser and a doping son that loved hoes, dope and a record as a traitor.
47 years later, you have a title, no credibility and the Secret Service must lead you around, tell you when and where to turn. A sick, pathetic man with little to no pride that is destroying America due to his ego. Yes, Joe you are a pimp for Soros, Obama, China. Remember Joe, when Americans had had enough, we will take our country back.
In essence Joe, “I salute you with my right hand and middle finger.”
Regards,
VERNON HILL
(3) comments
Tell us how you really feel Vern ! Lol , Sad but I have to agree with you on this .
Somebody needs to give Vernon a tranquilizer.
Pretty good letter. Now, write one to all the idiots who voted for these two idiots.
