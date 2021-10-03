Newport, N.C.
Sept. 30, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Just reading in today's paper, a person stating that with the Arizona recount, that Biden still won. Funny that when you recount the same ballots, including any fraudulent ones, that the result will be the same. So the questions arise, first why did Democrats in that state object so vehemently against a recount? If Biden won, you would think they would be glad to have a recount to confirm this.
Second, doing a google search on the results of this recount, funny that the first 4 or 5 pages of results were all of the liberal, fake news media. It is no wonder that those of the liberal persuasion, would be swayed towards there being no fraud, unless they really were interested in actual facts, whether there was fraud or not.
As someone, interested in eliminating fraud from our voting system, electing those that have actually been voted in by legal voters, I did pursue further, finally finding the following problems with the recount.
......23,344 mail-in ballots were counted from individuals who no longer lived at the address to which the mail-in ballot was sent.
...... 9,041 more ballots returned by voters than received in the voter history phase
...... 5,295 voters that potentially voted in multiple counties in the certified results phase
...... 3,432 more ballots cast than the list of people who show as having cast a vote
...... 2,592 more duplicates than original ballots in the ballot phase.
...... 2,382 in person voters who had moved out of Maricopa County
...... 2,081 voters moved out of state during 29 days preceding election
...... 1,551 votes counted in excess of voters who voted in the certified results phase.
...... An additional 3,587 votes were in the “low impact” category across 14 findings.
While these "problems" may not have an effect on the presidential election, they surely would, if confirmed, affect elections at the local level. Considering this, and wanting elections that are confirmed to be legal and valid, where I know my vote was not discounted with a fraudulent vote, the expense to this end, is surely worth the cost, especially considering the massive spending spree of our current federal administration.
Lastly, considering Judicial Watch pursuing suits against many states having more than 100% of registered voters, than those legally allowed to vote, NC having 1 million more, can there be any question that our election processes are ripe for fraud??
COASTAL GUY
