Morehead City. N.C.
Nov.25, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
A recent editorial (“A massive failure of character”) in the Jacksonville (NC) Daily News by Michael Gerson was interesting, but the logic was misguided. The past two elections, 2016 (Trump vs. Hillary) and 2020 (Trump vs. Biden), have not offered a choice between morality and immorality.
Both elections offered only a choice between two unequally immoral candidates. In the case of 2016, rural America clearly rejected Hillary, probably because of her failure to accept responsibility for the failed defense of the Benghazi mission. Few of us “white evangelicals” would have chosen Trump from among the many GOP hopefuls, but he managed to win the primaries and the nomination.
In 2020, white evangelicals faced the same situation as in 2016. The choice was between Joe Biden, who had a track record of stealing the words of others and selling himself to the Chinese and Ukrainians, and self-centered billionaire Donald Trump, who had nothing to gain personally by winning the presidency, and whose pre-COVID policies resulted in a growing economy and a more secure America.
Biden was—and is—an internal threat to his own nation, willing to “go along to get along.” On the other hand, Trump has consistently called out other nations who have been feeding off American prosperity long since the demise of the Marshall Plan. At least we know that Trump will not sell out this nation; not so with Biden.
In 2016 Trump ran on an anti-establishment platform and since his inauguration has tried to implement his campaign promises, often in vain because of the blatant hatred of a Democrat-controlled House.
The bottom line is that Trump is arrogant, rude, vain, and unpleasant. As we say in the South, he is rude, crude and unattractive. But he loves this country that made him a rich man, does what he says he will do and has personally gained nothing from his presidency except the unreserved and undeserved hatred of the mainstream media. I would still vote for him over Joe Biden, who will not hesitate to sell out this nation for a few bucks.
The liberals in the big cities such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, etc., have clearly shown their preference, without regard for the accomplishments of a man who cannot be bought. I do not want to hear any complaints from the left when Biden implements higher taxes, places restrictions on business, curtails the use of fossil fuels, wastes tax-payer money on climate control (only God can do that), cuts our military and police budgets, tries to begin a program of government confiscation of private firearms, and uses the so-called “separation of church and state” to suppress religious freedom.
Biden will be only the beginning. He will be pushed by Harris, Warren, Saunders, Ocasio-Cortez and other wildly irrational far-left Democrats into programs that will segue our watered-down capitalism into an American form of communism. It will not happen overnight, and I’m glad I will not be here on this earth to see it. I still remember some words spoken by Winston Churchill: “Capitalism is the unequal sharing of wealth; socialism is the equal sharing of misery.”
In the meantime, I will respect the incoming President, continue to read my Bible, pray for this nation, and keep a firearm handy. Stay safe and God bless.
JERE GUERIN
