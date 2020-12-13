Beaufort, N.C.
Dec. 10, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Fear of God is a biblical admonition that I have lived free of for my 70 years,….. until now. Many want to ignore or pretend that the covenant made between the founders of our nation and God is of no consequence or does not exist. They bury and misconstrue the prayers, and the Providential events and circumstances that formed the greatest nation this world has known. They take for granted the immense sacrifices of our forefathers to enable the prosperity that is lifting the world from poverty and has empowered the human spirit to unprecedented achievements in medicine, science, and agriculture.
The removal of God from our government and schools, the destruction of the sacrament of marriage, the embracing of abortion, is not simply the progressive evolution of government to address inequities in society. They are intentional acts of defiance against the Creator, the biblical foundation of our country, and declarations that we can make our own gods. The parallels with ancient Israel are unmistakable.
The divisiveness that exists in our country is reflected in many ways, Republican/ Democrats, rich/poor, ruling class/working class, takers/taken from. It is becoming clearer that spiritual belief is a point around which everything turns. The attacks on Christian values have become more outspoken and intense. The church is the last institution standing as a bulwark against evil forces and is under immense pressure to secularize and accept antithetical values. It has become commonplace, even among our highest elected officials, to mock evangelicals for their beliefs, i.e. guns and religion.
In his great masterpiece, “All Along the Watchtower”, Bob Dylan, warns of not taking life seriously, and living oblivious to the coming consequences. If we consider the US constitution as our protective wall, and watchtower, guarding our individual rights, and the unrelenting attacks against it by overwhelming forces, while we go about our business as if nothing is amiss, we will be left only to ask- may God have mercy.
Two riders are approaching. The first conquers and the second destroys. Regardless of the election. WE are witnessing an imminent breach in our protective wall. Our Government has been comprised from within. Unchecked, we will soon be overrun by forces intent on plundering and persecution. Many among us seek the idols of group think, climate activism, political correctness, gender bending, and that spiritual values are a joke. How can we not acknowledge the subversion of TRUTH in our world. Fake news, Fake elections, Fake people, Fake jobs, Fake CIA/FBI, Fake Judges, Fake Laws.
Complacency, or Willful Ignorance of history and biblical prophecy is no excuse. We are required to be diligent. To whom much is given, much is expected. This world does not exist for no purpose. Life is not an accident. The USA was created for the intended reason of being a light in a dark world, and because of the founders honoring God. The cold distance is not so distant. The wind has begun to howl. Judgement happens.
CLARK CALLAWAY
The 3rd paragraph told me all ineeded to know. Thankfully freedom of religion includes freedom from religion. Otherwise the Christian taliban would have taken over years ago. The founding fathers were wise, and not nearly as pious as some would have you beleive. Franklin in particular.
CNN anchor Don Lemon stated that Jesus Christ “was not perfect”. And CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said that Christian faith should be no more than a weekly Sunday commitment, if that, and then back to the secular world on Monday.
Leftist stooges like Lemon and Cuomo think Christians should be free to worship whoever they want, on a part-time basis and out of sight.
Lemon and Cuomo, as well as many other democrats, think it’s dangerous for Christians to hold public office or be judges, as they persecuted Judge Barrett and Judge Buescher for their Catholic faith.
Seems to me that religious bigotry is rapidly growing in our country and this is an attack on our liberties and not something we should live with or allow.
As history teaches us, after Hitler took away people’s guns in Germany, he then went on to eliminate churches. We should certainly beware of politicians who target religion because such persecution is often followed by much more serious oppression.
Biden says one of the first things he’s going to do is remove the religious exemption for orders like the Sisters of the Poor, so that they can be made to support contraceptives.
Hitler: Guns and Religion -- Biden: Guns and Religion
Many.many, many years ago folks were persecuted for their religious beliefs and it seems to be coming around again.
