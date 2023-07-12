Morehead City, N.C.
July 7, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
I have been reading for some time now, in my paper of choice: The Carteret News-Times, about school choice and “failing” public schools. I must admit, when it comes to politics, I am a sceptic of a high degree and thus may be perceived as a bit ignorant. But when it comes to education, that is another matter, as that is my field of study. So, I find it baffling that there is this argument for “school choice” and I don’t hear enough arguments from opponents of this “school choice”. It seems the choice is for either public or private school for our youth. Now, I think it’s the parent’s prerogative whether their kid attend a private school or not. No problems there. It’s their money to spend as they deem fit.
Since I’ve been reading about school choice though, it’s mainly pro private schooling arguments due to “failing schools”. So, I must ask, what is the definition of a “failing public school”? Like pronunciations, I find that definitions are subjective. Like, what is the definition of truth or fact for that matter?
I digress. So back to a failing public school. It would seem logical to me that, if there is a failing public school, not only a few students need to be removed from that learning environment, but the whole lock, stock and barrel! Why would a parent want to take his/her child out of that scenario and not every parent?
Now to the private school which is the destination of the kid from the failing school. How are we taxpayers guaranteed that the school is not also a failing private school? Is there any oversight at the private school? As a former member of the public school faculty, I know that if a school is low performing (another definition is required here), that public school is “taken over” by the “government” and fixes must be made to bring that school into the acceptable performance compliance per NCDPI. Some of the fixes may include teacher removals, principal changes and so forth. That’s what I thought and heard when I was in the public-school system.
So, I don’t know what the politicians and politician wannabes are alluding to nowadays. The government of the state is responsible for the education of its youth. I just don’t understand why we would remove some students and not all, from the “failing school” scenario. I also do not know that all private schools are considered high performing schools since there is no oversight with what goes on within those walls. So, what gives?
I propose, that since all private schools are doing such a great job of educating our youth, lets put the taxpayer dollars there. Close all non-performing public schools and send our kids to the private school “down the road” according to a recent News-Times editorial writer. Send them all to these private schools, where there is no bullying, there are extraordinary and excellent performances in Math, English, History and Science. Hopefully, there are other subjects and activities for the kids to do as well. Make “school choice” not a choice on good vs bad education or education vs no education.
Heck, we are talking about our country’s future. We want properly educated people running this fabulous place, not nincompoops! But, as taxpayers, we want proper, comprehensive oversight. Otherwise, I think we are just throwing our good tax dollars after bad. The big choice to my mind, is identifying the problems/ issues plaguing our public schools deeming them failures, and then fixing those problems. Not moving kids around, like pawns on a chess board. Who is to say, private schools don’t fail too? Where is the oversight?
CAZ CHAMBERS
