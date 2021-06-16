Newport, N.C.
June 12, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
I see that RuckerJohns restaurant in Emerald Isle is being sued by their landlord, York Properties, Inc. The reason? Because RJs wants to close on Sunday. York Properties say RJs should close any other day of the week, but not Sunday. And the reason for this is RJs draws the most people into the shopping center. If RJs closes on Sunday then the other businesses in the shopping center will dry up. So, maybe the other shops should close on Sunday also. That would solve the problem.
Another solution to York’s problem would be for RJs to just leave the shopping center, just find another location with a suitable property owner.
It is not RJs responsibility to supply the patrons for all the other shops there! York Properties should be happy RJs decided to move their business there in the first place. Maybe York Properties should be giving RJs a break on their rent since they bring in so much business for the rest of the shopping center.
At least this is my humble opinion.
HARRY THOMPSON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.