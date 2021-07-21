Atlantic Beach, N.C.
July 20, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
As more and more citizens become vaccinated from Covid-19, issues concerning “vaccine passports” have become a controversial topic.
To date, there is no concrete evidence that vaccinated folks stop the transmission of the virus, and vaccines are still under emergency use only. The question is: Do we want the government telling us what we can and can’t do with or without a passport?
Fourteen states, all with Republican governors, have banned any form of vaccine certificates. NC Governor Cooper said his administration is exploring the development of a vaccine passport for residents. For now, only a couple of states have implemented any form of non-mandatory vaccine passports.
Passports are just another opportunity for Big Brother to collect personal data and infringe on individual liberty. And what about folks that refuse vaccination due to other medical issues or religious objections? Doesn’t our constitution protect these folks?
According to Politico, vaccine passports are already being developed and tested around the world. A travel program called “Clear” helps airline passengers get through airport security quickly, and they have already created a "Health Pass" app.
The Biden administration has started to engage with technology firms on how such credentialing might work, including whether pharmacies might provide the required data, not denying the seriousness of the pandemic, but what is going on now is all about government control of the population.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation has said using digital vaccine passports that are smartphone-based for people to access public places would result in a two-tiered system that keeps people without access to cellphones out of work, stores, schools, etc.
Passports could be another form of discrimination against the poor. I’m sure the black market would like the passport idea and probably are already working on some type of fraud certificate.
Many have suggested that the lure of a vaccine passport could result in more people stepping forward to get vaccinated and get us closer to herd immunity. According to a Gallup Panel Web Survey, 57 percent of adults favor mandated vaccination certification for travel by airplane and attending events with large crowds, such as concerts or sporting events.
I guess I don’t really have a problem with vaccine passports. I figure what the government doesn’t already know about me; Google can fill in the blanks.
MIKE PFAFF
