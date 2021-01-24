Emerald Isle, N.C.
Jan.20, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
I read two letters that were printed in your newspaper on January 13 that I thought were of the kind your editors would never print. The two gentlemen apparently have ungodly hate for the President and our Congressman, Dr. Murphy or just enjoy showing their ignorance.
I have had the good fortune to spend nearly 84 years on this earth and I remember every president back to Franklin D. Roosevelt and none have equaled Mr. Trump in his fervor for this country nor his wisdom and hard work. Donald Trump has done more to excite the people of America and bring them back to a belief in patriotism and the Constitution than any president since JFK.
It is a blatant lie to say or suggest that the President attempted an armed insurrection or armed a group to take back our country. His speech directed people to non-violence, only!
The parody on Dr. Murphy was so cruel and so way out of line, I find it hard to believe that another doctor would stoop so low. In fact, there was no way Dr. Murphy could have acted to assist anyone in the Capitol building. This group was mainly a leftist mob serving the Democrat agenda, another situation in disguise.
Some from the Liberal side might not like Dr. Murphy’s objections to the certification of the two states or his opposition to the confirmation of elector votes from Pennsylvania. I am disappointed that Congressman Murphy did not oppose elector votes from at least three more states that voted illegally.
Attitudes of people like the two being referred to in this letter have caused a downward spiral of ethnics and Godliness in America. A lack of understanding of the Constitution is at the center of the problem. If you study the Constitution you will find it works best when God is a big part of the thinking, and that is just the way our forefathers planned it. Fortunately, the President, as imperfect as he was, was leading his 74 million plus supporters in the right way. You and everyone else could have benefited from his leadership but because of jealousy and hate you want to lie, cheat, and censor him and his followers out of existence so that you can help turn the best country ever into a totalitarian regime.
Unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, with a lot of help, have set a tone of evilness in our congress and a “Satanic culture” has developed. For improvement, a change in the spirit of many people must occur and their pride and selfishness must become secondary to love of others. Pride in country and love of God and fellowman must become paramount. George Washington made it clear to us when he said, “It is impossible to rightly govern --- without God and the Bible.”
JACK L. MASON
