Beaufort, N.C.
June 2, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
We believe that all people are created by God who calls humanity good.
We believe that all people should be treated equally in the eyes of the law.
We believe all people should have the right to peacefully protest.
We abhor violence in all its forms.
We pray for our nation and our world that there will be both justice and peace in every place.
"He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?" - Micah 6:8
"Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it." - Psalm 34:14
REV. THOMAS FRYAR
Purvis Chapel AMEZ Church
REV. TAYLOR MILLS
Ann Street United Methodist Church
Editor’s Note: Revs. Fryar and Mills, pastors of different races, have come together to make this joint statement to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.