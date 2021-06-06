Atlantic Beach, N.C.
June 3, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Vaccines are one of the greatest human achievements of all time. Smallpox killed millions before being eradicated by vaccines. Polio paralyzed too many children and is now almost eradicated. Tetanus, a fatal disease, is preventable with vaccination. Rabies was also fatal before vaccinations.
The speed with which a safe and effective Covid vaccine was developed is miraculous. Infections with the Sars-Cov-19 virus can kill even young adults and children and can lead to long-term disabilities. These are preventable with vaccination.
It is disappointing to see that Carteret County is lagging way behind the rest of the nation in the percentage of vaccinated people. As an emergency physician who sees the ravages of this vicious virus, I would urge everyone to take advantage of this medical miracle.
WILLIAM MEGGS
(11) comments
And, you can thank President Trump.
What, exactly, would we thank Trump for? His downplaying and politicization of the virus is appalling…..
“Vaccines are one of the greatest human achievements of all time”. I guess “one of” is a true-ish statement but with todays culture....I was thinking Facebook or hip/hop or gender neutral... haha
Thank you for taking the time to write this, sadly it is a partisen issue, and the latest fad in the magaverse, is to attack Dr fauchi, science, vaccines, and apparently common sense. If only we could get 90% vaccinated and go back to attacking Hillary Clinton.
Being conservatives and under the advice of Donald Trump, my wife and I decided to get the Covid vaccine.
I asked my local Carteret County doctor, who specializes in Geriatrics, for her advice on taking the vaccine and her response was she was not recommending the vaccine just yet to her patients until more data has been collected.
I’m not sure why folks are postponing the vaccine other than what I hear from relatives, friends, and information from many news sources.
From what I understand there are two types of folks that have not taken the vaccine: vaccine-hesitant people, but who are willing to listen to educated information, and people that are anti-vaccinators and refuse no matter what educated information is provided to them.
As I understand it, the main reasons for not being vaccinated are: they don’t want germs put inside their bodies from inoculation, there’s not enough long-term information on side effects, the vaccine is too new, they don’t believe it’s effective, they are not concerned about contracting the virus, they have already had the virus and feel they are immune, they don’t trust the government and folks that already have a weakened immune system.
In any case, some folks are just taking a “wait and see” position.
It’s hard to believe a doctor who specializes in geriatrics would tell their susceptible patients to not take a preventative approach. Such is the politicizing of viruses….and I am surprised your physician is not capable of connecting the dots-more vaccinations=less death (as we are seeing nationwide). I would find a new doctor myself….
Well, Doc..... i'm of the opinion that , as disappointing as these FACTS are to you, (if its facts), I'm more concerned that the KUNG FU FLU WAS IN FACT A GAIN OF FUNCTION BIO-WEAPON, LET LOOSE ON THE WORLD BY COMMIES IN china, WHICH IS TYPICALLY AN ACT OF WAR IN ANY OTHER TIME IN HISTORY, AND OUR SERVANTS ARE FAILING US BECAUSE THE CHI-COMS NEED A TUNE UP OF A MAGNITUDE WE CAN DELIVER, FACE TO FACE FOR THEIR UTTER CONTEMPT OF THE ENTIRE HUMAN RACE. (just seems a bit more of a disappointment DOC.... ) Small Change there pard.....[whistling]
I disagree...Trump did nothing except spout lies! We need to thank the scientists, researchers, and volunteers who tested the vaccines. Trump did NONE of this. He did not even understand the science of it all. Trump: Inject yourself with bleach.
TDS.................... You do know that, much like the flu, the vaccines will be around every year , and that the story is still unfolding but thank goodness for Operation Warp Speed! (time to pull the always part from the name there 'teacher'). You are tainted with TERMINAL TDS......
Yep, he did everything he could not to get you a shot. What a joke.
Image the lives that would have been saved if Trump would have said three simple words at the beginning of this pandemic...wear a mask. But no, he made it political. He is not responsible for the vaccine. He is responsible for an insurgency and he still continues the lies of his election loss. A fool indeed. The contempt of the human race is loud and clear among Trump and his fan club.
