Emerald Isle, N.C.
July 22. 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Has anyone noticed during the past several months of our Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meetings they’ve been a bit more lively, contentious, boisterous, accusatory and less collegial? Several speakers represent the ‘titans” of our local/county government, business leaders and politics. Is it probable these “titans” have tremendous financial, business, political and other influence? And, is it likely because of their longstanding influence, power and success, they’re used to getting their way?
During the public comments portion of those meetings those same speakers, some of whom I believe once lauded our elected and appointed officials, now want us to believe town operations, budget/expenditures, leadership and town management have gone off the rails, the sky is falling and some of our elected and/or appointed officials need to go. The mantra during the meetings of, “What’s going on in Emerald Isle?” resonates, whereas my question is, “What’s really going on…?”
Does it appear to some of us those represented or speaking, seem to long for days gone by under previous leadership and management when our town had less notoriety and popularity when resources (financial and human) were more plentiful?
Do you think “back in the day” and for a select influential few, they became used to simply picking up the phone, calling town officials and in the words of NIKE echo, “Just do it?”
Should we maybe consider differences between then and now a result of the nightmare called COVID rather than a perceived irresponsibility or ineptness of those we’ve elected and those they’ve appointed to manage our town?
Would some of us consider those same speakers as being in a much-advantaged position to not only raise their concerns but proffer a detailed plan of the best opportunity for solutions going forward? Can we presume those same speakers, with their vast background and experience in government, business and politics, have been in active conversations with our local officials to detail their concerns and articulate specific remedies? Do those same speakers have access to the budget, related expenditures, short and long-term town planning goals and other data, leading to the decisions our local leaders make and rationale for making them?
Food for thought, but should we be more focused on the appearance of such a small number of influencers attempting to exert their control over town operations and intimidate elected and appointed government officials?
Perhaps there’s a red flag of concern, which may lead some to ask, “What’s really going on in town?”
Finally, and taking them at their own words, both County Commissioner Farrington and Commissioner Normile made the most salient points. Commissioner Farringdon when he said, “Nearly 90% of what’s being said [at the podium] is not true.” And, Commissioner Normile when he said, “…while Emerald Isle’s budget is larger than any of the other Bogue Banks towns, Emerald Isle is much larger, has a larger permanent population and draws more visitors. It’s really about scale.” It may also answer, "What's really going on?
In closing, I have the utmost respect for all those choosing to voice their concerns publicly and “for the record” during these meetings…it takes courage many lack. I’ve done it myself and remain dismayed at the outcome.
For those present and future elected and appointed officials, you have my utmost respect having to work in the unsettled, and at times seemingly hateful and disrespectful environment our society has evolved into. We here in Emerald Isle are blessed to live where we do and I appreciate your efforts.
DANNY SHELL
