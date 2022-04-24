Morehead City, N.C.
Apr. 20, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
If you haven't yet heard, a huge community run YARD SALE FOR UKRAINE will be held on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on May 7 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the former K-MART building in Morehead City.
The proceeds from this sale will be sent via our local Salvation Army directly to the organizations that are helping the displaced Ukraine people with food, water, shelter, clothing etc. Donations (no clothing) are being accepted on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10-3 and on Sundays from 3 -5.
Thanks to all the community members that have donated so many wonderful items thus far to benefit Ukraine. A special thank you to the volunteers that have been working tirelessly to receive donations, sort them and get the venue set up for a fabulous sale.
Volunteers are still needed to help receive and sort the donations and especially for the two days of the sale. Please stop by K-Mart on the donation days listed above and take a peek at what's going on!
Books can be purchased at this time but everything else will be available starting 9 a.m. Friday May 6.
As a preview, there is a gorgeous surfboard available and I'm told it retailed for $2000.00. There are beautiful pieces of furniture including couches, beds, dressers, tables etc. A large selection of pictures and mirrors line the walls. The kitchen wares are overflowing.
There are items for the handyman or woman including a ladder, brand new still in the box grills, wire fencing, tools, etc. Tables of Christmas and Halloween items, children's toys, lots of patio chairs, a gorgeous large patio table and chairs. Much more of everything has arrived and will continue to arrive.
And finally, we have a treasure among us in the form of Janet Eshleman, a super senior member of First Presbyterian Church, who got a "nod from God" to put this together. If you stop by just to meet her, your visit to the K-Mart building will leave you smiling. If you have any questions, you can call Janet at 252-240-1704 or Lisa Rasmussen at 252-808-2383. We'd love to have your participation either as a volunteer, a donor, or a shopper!
LISA RASMUSSEN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.