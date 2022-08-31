Beaufort, N.C.
Aug. 29, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
There’s misinformation being spread in Beaufort about our new CAMA plan recently submitted to our commissioners for acceptance. At a recent homeowner’s association meeting, people were told that if a hurricane blew down their houses, the new CAMA plan would stop them from rebuilding. That is completely wrong, but illustrates the type of false information being spread. Unfortunately, some of the spreaders of misinformation include a few of our own town commissioners, so I can’t fault uninformed fellow townspeople who repeat false statements, but be aware.
What’s most important is what our town attorney said July 14th, “I think we used the word guide earlier and that’s probably as good a term as any, so when this board adopts a plan, that DOES NOT mean the next day that it becomes a basis for denial of anything or approval of anything…the plan itself DOESN’T change anything as a legal matter.” It’s important to remember the plan is NOT a Town of Beaufort Land Development Ordinance. Ordinances and their adoption are a completely different process.
Most of the misinformation is directed at the plan’s Non-Intensification Zone (NIZ). What’s most important to understand about the NIZ is the LANGUAGE used in the plan to describe what the NIZ is and how it functions. The NIZ language is purposely non-definitive, non-prohibitive and non-regulatory so that the NIZ CANNOT be used by the Division of Coastal Management (DCM) to deny a CAMA permit. Example land use plan language supplied by our DCM District Planner, clearly showing the difference between definitive, regulatory language and non-definitive, non-regulatory language confirms this.
Our town attorney also stated, “CAMA is able to statutorily reach out to local governments and say…your ordinances are inconsistent with your land use plan…” Because the NIZ language contains NO definitive, regulatory or prohibitive language, the NIZ CANNOT be used as the basis for the DCM to tell us our ordinances are inconsistent with our land use plan. Our DCM District Planner stated, “DCM staff has not made recommendations to modify ordinances during the State Review of land use plans prior to certification, and I am unfamiliar with a situation in which DCM would undertake a review of ordinances after certification.”
If you’re a concerned landowner, you need to remember that whatever you are permitted BY RIGHT to do with your land today will not change after this new plan is adopted. Our town staff, our citizen steering committee and our expert consultants at Stewart with input from nearly 2,000 citizens (a majority of which lived, owned property or worked in Beaufort) via surveys, public meetings and focus groups over the last 2 years carefully developed this plan. The new plan doesn’t do anything illegal and DOES NOT permit “takings” or infringe on any property owner’s rights.
Current ordinances governing rezoning and special use permits direct the planning board and town commissioners to look at whether these requests are generally in harmony with the comprehensive land use plan, but remember, there is NO definitive, regulatory or expressly prohibitive language in the NIZ that would deny a rezoning or a special use permit AND the Commissioners can amend the CAMA plan (as they’ve done many times) if they want to proceed with a development that would be in conflict with the future land use map Character Areas.
Our current CAMA plan is 16 years old, it should have been updated years ago and we’re already in violation of the July State-mandated deadline for adoption. This new plan’s NIZ merely pulls back the curtain on what MIGHT be happening in our collective future so that we can proceed, together, into our Town’s future with our eyes wide open.
LOGAN LOUIS
