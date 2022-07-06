Atlantic Beach, N.C.
July 4, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
In 2016, when quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee while The National Anthem was playing before a football game, I was upset, shocked, disappointed, and just plain outraged.
Kaepernick said he was trying to call attention and wrongdoings to the issues of racial inequality and police brutality in our country. "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," he said.
Most of us believe playing The National Anthem in a pre-game sports ceremony is the chance to honor our country and respect American freedoms.
Looking back on Kaepernick’s rise to fame, I see a naive, immature, twenty-something young man that went from a small-conference college to a backup quarterback for the 49ers and then became the starting quarterback in the Super Bowl in two years.
In the past few years, our country has experienced BLM riots with burning and looting, crime at an all-time high, Chauvin taking a knee to George Floyd, and conservatives and liberals at each other's throats daily. Plus, don’t forget about the Cancel Culture and Wokeness, CRT and gender identity education, etc.
So maybe a man kneeling in “peaceful, passive, and silent” protest is better understood these days and minuscule in comparison to the events of 2020 and beyond. One day, Kaepernick may go down in history books as one of the sporting world’s most socially significant athletes.
Psychoanalyst Pascal Sauvayre says taking a knee in the context of the National Anthem is subversive and intended to undermine the power of an established institution in place of screaming one’s opinion while disrupting the status quo. When a quarterback takes a knee, he has declared a dead ball and halted the game.
There may be better ways to effect change, but remember, Kaepernick is a self-proclaimed radical leftist who originally sat quietly on the bench while the anthem played. Then a White 49ers fan and ex-Green Beret, Nate Boyer, suggested to Kaepernick that instead of sitting on the bench alone, he should kneel beside his teammates.
Boyer said he prefers Kaepernick to stand, but people kneel when they get knighted, propose to their future wife, to pray, and soldiers often take a knee in front of a fallen brother's grave to pay respects. “So I thought, if anything, besides standing, kneeling was the most respectful.” “I don't think people should stand with pride for something they don't believe in, period.” “I don't endorse Kaepernick's method of protest, but I absolutely support his right to do so.”
Let’s not Cancel Kaepernick for his protests just yet. He got his message across to the entire world—a much-needed message and attention about police brutality.
Did Kaepernick have the right to freedom of expression whether or not it offends others? Absolutely, because If we don’t believe in free expression for him, we don’t believe in free expression at all.
MIKE PFAFF
