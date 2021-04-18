Morehead City, N.C.
April 13, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
I am Mike Holleman. My wife Linda and I own the property at 309 NC Highway 24. We share the western property line with the proposed development known as 301 Highway 24.
Linda and I moved back to Morehead in 1998 after living in Raleigh for 27 years. We bought this house and property as our last home and intend to live here for our remaining years. We knew that at some time the property that borders our home would be developed but took comfort in the fact that the zoning only allowed single family homes. Also all the properties that border the proposed development are zoned for single use residential.
In my view the planners got it right. I am strongly opposed to any rezoning at this location that is not single family residential. Does the requested rezoning serve the public welfare as a whole? I think not. This proposal does not fit.
The worst affect may be the precedent that this sets. The southern side of Highway 24 has traditionally been zoned for residential use. From the city limits on 24 you have to go more than three miles before finding a commercial location on the southern side of the highway.
But I am most concerned with the safety of the public that will be at greater risk of traffic accidents due to new entranceways needed for the proposed development. Highway 24 is already a dangerous stretch of roadway. The section of 24 near the Walmart may be the most dangerous. This is largely because of the improper use of the truck entrance by folks using it as a shortcut to Lowes and beyond. My driveway is just west of this entrance. We have to use the center turn lane to access it and it is literally life and death to just go home. This is the same lane that folks will have to negotiate to access the proposed businesses.
Accidents will happen and folks may die just trying to access the new proposed businesses. Think this is hyperbole? Many accidents have happened at the Walmart truck entrance and at least three have resulted in deaths.
There are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of accidents in this area. They will take a willingness to make changes and will take some time to institute. I believe this should be done before any new driveways or rezoning takes places.
Even though the zoning request was changed to a conditional zoning the changes will not have a positive effect on the traffic issues. I would welcome any and all Town Council members to visit my property to see for themselves how the proposed rezoning will affect our situation. To his credit, Tom Outlaw did just that.
We are not anti-development. Every development has its place and time. But this is not the best fit for this location. Please give careful consideration to those that do not see this rezoning request being as in the best interest of the public at large.
MIKE & LINDA HOLLEMAN
