Davis, N.C.
August 27, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I am glad to see the public's attention drawn to the indiscriminate culling and disposal of books from the public libraries of Carteret County. Much has been going on behind closed doors.
Fortunately, because we learned early on that the collection of the Down East Library was being culled (and because our library did not have a dumpster!), we were able, over the course of two months, to collect and "rehome" nearly three thousand books that were in good to excellent condition, and to save irreplaceable Down East history publications.
Books from the Down East Library were welcomed by the East Carteret High School Library, the Bridge Down East, two food pantries, Carteret Health Care, the Newport prison, a mobile home park of mostly elderly people, and the women's shelter.
I am deeply concerned that the collection of books in our county has been gutted, and that so many books ended up in dumpsters. What will be the cost of replacing those books and is there a plan to do so?
We were promised we would save money by withdrawing from the regional system; however there has never been any financial justification presented to the public. The disastrous decision to withdraw was made in executive session by the commissioners without the knowledge of or input from the public, the County Library Trustees, or the Friends of the Libraries.
Sadly, at a time when our library should be taking the lead to ease our social shut down, it appears to be in chaos.
SUSAN DeWITT WILDER
