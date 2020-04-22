Beaufort, N.C.
April 17, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Nancy and the do nothing, stalling Democrats are at it again. The additional $250 billion requested to keep the Paycheck Protection Program going has been blocked by the Democrats. Pelosi and Schumer are apparently proud of their efforts while many small companies and their employees suffer. They are wanting additional funds for other things and since the Dems control the house why do they not prepare a bill for what they want and try to pass it without holding up something they have already supported? Why do they not want to provide funds to continue a program that they supported in the big stimulus package? Maybe they will hold this hostage as they did the stimulus package until they got some of their “pet projects” such as the $25 million for the Kennedy Center included. The Kennedy Center furloughed the majority of its workforce and is complaining that it will run out of money as early as July.
How many small businesses that would receive help from the additional Paycheck Protection Program would be very happy if they could make it to mid-summer? Many of them have already run out of funds and face the real possibility of never opening again and potentially losing their homes and other property that they used to secure funds for their businesses before Covid-19.
As anyone who has read any of my letters should know, I am not a fan of MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd. However, I have found something he said that I totally agree with and hope his warning comes to pass. In an article by Joseph Wulfsohn, Todd “offered a warning to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y. that their strategy in delaying coronavirus relief for struggling Americans may backfire on Democrats.” An article by Adam Casalino on April 16 included the following: “As Americans struggle to make ends meet, Nancy was eating ice cream, praising her party for blocking the bill. A bill that could have saved countless businesses was blocked by Nancy and her goons.” I personally saw one of her interviews where she was so proud of her freezer full of lots and lots of ice cream.
Where are the people that are supposed to work for us, the American Public? They are all (or at least practically all of them) away from Washington. According to a piece from Charlie Kirk, “House Democrats announced that they don’t plan on going back to work until early May ‘absent an emergency.’” Charlie says “I guess a global pandemic, 17 million American out of a job, and thousands of small businesses closing their doors doesn’t qualify as an ‘emergency’ to Nancy Pelosi.” I think that maybe if Nancy ran out of her huge stash of ice cream (aren’t we all supposed to not be hording), she might deem that an emergency and get her back side back to Washington.
OK, the “NO DEMS, DO NOTHING DEMS, AND DO ANYTHING TO ATTACK THE PRESIDENT DEMS” are proud of themselves for another stall game. Stalling and saying no seems to be all they know. They stalled on delivery of the impeachment papers, they stalled the stimulus bill, and now they are stalling again which is hurting millions of our fellow citizens. What have they done productive for the American public? It certainly wasn’t the crooked Russia investigation, the impeachment that any idiot knew would not go anywhere, etc., etc.
They like to say that President Trump is constantly lying, but I do not think all of his exaggerations, etc. come anywhere close to the numerous lies that came from the Obama administration.
The biggest lie I think I have ever heard from a president was “If you like your insurance you can keep your insurance, if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor, and that the average family would save big money with Obama Care.
TURNER PIGFORD
