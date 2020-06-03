Morehead City, N.C.
May 30, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I find it very sad that The Webb Library will be closed because its budget has been slashed to only include pay phones, utilities, and building maintenance. The Webb provides library services for locals and visitors alike. Its book collection has grown to over 13,500 books. There are six public use computers (which are always in use when I visit the library) and one computer dedicated as a catalog. The librarian assistants are always very helpful and knowledgeable in finding a book that meets your reading interests.
There are many great programs for the community that are held throughout the year, especially the children’s hour with Ms. Laura. Ms. Laura always had interesting books for the children and activities that related to the book they just read. My granddaughters loved going to see Ms. Laura and listening to her read her selected stories.
I use the library at least once a month to find a good book to read. Since I use the library to find my books to read, will I now have to buy them? And what about the patrons who cannot afford to buy books? What happens to them?
In August 2019, The Webb celebrated its 85th year of service to the public. Certainly, there are other programs within Morehead City’s budget that could be reduced in order to keep the Webb Library alive. I encourage everyone to write or call Mayor Jones and City Council to protest this closure.
LIZ JONES-DERN
