Newport, N.C.
June 12, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
It always amazes me that those who obviously would not know a gun barrel from the stock, keep spouting that semi-automatic weapons are weapons of war.
Weapons of war, while looking similar, are fully automatic while semi-automatic weapons comprise almost every weapon produced in the last half century. Obviously, there are far too many that just spout the lies of our Democratic party, rather than actually performing research for the truth.
With regards to weapons of war, meaning automatic weapons, they have been outlawed from use in our country for as long as I can remember, and I am over 80 years old. In fact, relative to a weapon I have used, the carbine, while in the service, the only place I could use it in automatic mode, was when I served overseas on Korea.
Also disregarded is that taking these weapons from the American citizen, first will not sway a wacko from a killing spree, as these individuals will find a way, whether it is disregarding the law by getting a weapon through illegal means, or using some other way, like driving a car through a crowd of people.
Stats also note that most of these shootings are done at "gun-free" zones, meaning that while these shooters are wacko, they are not dumb, knowing that they can do the most damage where no one will be shooting back at them. Also considering that the highest number of shootings are in the most gun control locations, namely run by Democrats.
With that thinking -the taking of our weapons will stop the wacko killing of the masses- it is no surprise that totally disregarded is the fact that there are far more innocents that defend themselves with these weapons, than those using them for attacks.
So, taking weapons away, only produces far more victims than those being attacked.
Finally, it amazes me the consistent resources spouted by liberals, rarely are an actual fix to a problem, but just something that sounds good, even though it does not work. That thinking - taking weapons away from the good guys- will actually do the same with those that could care less about any laws to that effect, that these wackos will not just find some other means, that our southern border is kept so wide open, that a flood of weapons, drugs and others is constantly streaming into our country, including many of the criminals and wackos destroying our country.
Kind of like raising fuel prices hoping we all will buy $50,000+ electric vehicles, while disregarding the fact that our electric grid, or the availability of recharging stations are totally inadequate to support them. This, I suppose they feel will help our climate, but then, at the same time, having to obtain the fuel we need from other resources that do not produce it nearly as clean as we do.
Sorry, but anyone with a reasonable supply of common sense, has to understand that the fixes provided by our current administration are purely the "feel good" solutions, and not something that will actually work, and just providing them a level of votes from those that are still oblivious of real fixes.
COASTAL GUY
