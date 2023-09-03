Morehead City, N.C.
August 31, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
What is going on in some of the schools of Carteret County? I saw this information on Facebook Wednesday and was shocked to learn that some of the teachers are “Limiting their students to two “2” trips daily to the bathroom each day due to their personal security concerns.”
Quite frankly, if I were parents and this happened to my kid(s) there would be a lawsuit filed with the Carteret Board of Education, the teacher(s) that do this and the person that authorized this. Also, if the teacher(s) were afraid of kids going to the bathroom they need to find another job as the schools are already secured like a prison.
To deprive school kids of using the bathroom, not letting them go between classes but ONLY DURING CLASS are poor examples of leadership and could impact some kids fear of going to schools due to this LOCKDOWN OF BATHROOMS.
This could also contribute to the health of the kids in years to come with potential kidney problems and/or other health related issues.
The Facebook story also stated that the kids are not allowed to carry their bookbags to classrooms and or use them to carry books to their next class.
It also stated that no announcements have been made about this. I assume that these schoolbooks are just as heavy and large as when I carried them during my school years. It also said that some schools had no lockers. Once again, the present board of education politicians have no idea of what the schools need for its students and still do not care.
I am in complete agreement about safety, security, etc.; but there comes a time that you face realty and come back in the world of real time and realize that these kids can think for themselves and will make officials aware that there is a problem and should not be penalized in any way to limit use of bathrooms.
Yes, 99% of teachers do an excellent job with our kids and I support them 100%.
VERNON HILL
