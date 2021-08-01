Atlantic Beach, N.C.
July 28, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
To some dismay, freedom of speech has its limits. The First Amendment protects freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of religious expression, and the right to a free press against government restrictions.
What constitutes “protected speech” and what methods should or shouldn’t be used to limit free speech are pretty controversial. Not all of our expressions are protected by the First Amendment.
Technically, the First Amendment protects a political figure’s right to express an unpopular opinion or a journalist’s right to insensitive posts, meaning the US government may not infringe on these rights.
Wikipedia notes that “Numerous holdings of the Supreme Court attest to the fact that the First Amendment does not mean that we are guaranteed the right to express any thought, free from government censorship.”
Some disputed and subjective examples of what would not be considered free speech are: inciting a riot, obscenity, offensively addressing someone, threats, terrorism, blackmail, perjury, and defamation.
Efforts are taking place by political groups, activists, and the federal government to silence speech that they deem offensive or disinformation. Liberals define misinformation as “whatever hurts them politically.”
Many First Amendment advocates argue that silencing offending ideas is contrary to the “spirit” of the Constitution and counter-democratic.
So, the First Amendment protects us against government limits with our freedom of expression, but it doesn’t prevent a private employer from setting its own rules. Nowadays, we have the issue of Big Tech censorship.
The First Amendment protects your speech from government censorship, which would be unconstitutional. However, the Biden Administration colludes with Big Tech companies flagging/deciding what constitutes misinformation or what doesn’t, in effect circumventing the Constitution as it pertains to censorship.
While writing this letter and using Google to support facts, I pondered where the liberals were directing my searches for information?
Bottom line: our government shouldn’t be working with companies to stop whatever they deem as misinformation or disinformation, for this would gravely threaten free speech, plus the independence of the private sector.
MIKE PFAFF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.