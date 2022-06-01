Newport, N.C.
May 27, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
When purchasing a firearm, a background criminal and mental health check is done by the seller. That's the law. If there is no record of mental health issues or criminal activity, the purchaser legally buys the firearm. That seems to me to be appropriate due diligence by society, appropriate control over who is allowed to buy guns.
What isn't appropriate due diligence is when a juvenile commits acts that might, and probably do, indicate some sort of mental health issue, but when he turns 18 that record is closed, so when he applies to buy a firearm, his record is "clean" and the licensed dealer sells him a firearm. Legally.
No amount of "gun control" laws will change that.
If a person has a record of any kind at any age, that record should be available in certain instances (purchasing a gun is one of those instances, as would working in a bank, a nuclear power plant, a humane society, maybe a day care center, depending on the crime committed by the juvenile). But that's not fair, you say. He was just a kid. How long does he have to be punished for something he did when he was young and stupid? We should close his juvie record, and let him start over, you say.
Nineteen nine- and ten-year-old children were murdered this week by that young man who was "starting over.
Two devoted teachers were murdered by that same young man.
The husband of one of the teachers, after making her funeral arrangements, had a fatal heart attack. He died literally of a broken heart, leaving behind four young children.
The young man went to a gun store, and because the gun dealer saw his "clean" record, he had no reason to refuse to sell him guns. No amount of "gun control" would have stopped him from buying those guns. But if his questionable behavior as a juvenile had been known, perhaps that would have stopped the sale.
We need to stop protecting people who don't necessarily need to be protected. We need to hold them accountable and let the chips fall where they may. There is plenty of blame to go around in Uvalde, TX, for this week's tragedy, but none of that blame lies with the gun that was used, or with existing gun control laws.
JENNIFER HUDSON
