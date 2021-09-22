Beaufort, N.C.
Sept. 16, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Yes, gays are people with hearts and souls and feelings. Those of us who call ourselves Christians should be very careful how we talk about homosexuality.
In my opinion, sex and sexuality are personal and private and should not be talked about in public at all. And yet, Christians talk about it all the time. They call them sinners and insult them further by saying that they shouldn’t be ministers and shouldn’t marry each other and they cannot hold leadership in their church.
Sexuality is not a choice, yet many refuse to believe this and continue to judge them even though the research is conclusive. Gays themselves tell us that it is not a choice. They say they can’t help the way they feel attracted to the same sex. Yet we still say they are sinning and should stop being gay.
Yes, the Bible says a few things about gays, but very few. We should take our Bible very seriously and very wisely, but not literally. It’s impossible to do so in the 21st century, yet we continue to judge the gays. The Bible says much more about love than anything else, It also says we Christians are not to judge. C.S. Lewis, in his book “Mere Christianity,” says that as Christians we are not allowed to judge.
More education is needed. We must educate ourselves better on sexuality. We must listen to the behavioral scientists as well as Bible scholars. Many Christians refuse to believe this and so are not well educated on sexuality. This is very sad because gays are people too with hearts and souls and feelings.
To be truly Christian about this we must practice complete inclusivity of gays. We are all God’s children. He made us all Jesus taught us to love everyone and to be forgiving. As He was dying on the cross, did he not say “Forgive them Father.” He loved every living thing. We must not judge all gays by “Ms. Penny Cost.” There are many who would make great ministers. Some same sex families are more successful than mixed families at staying together and raising successful children. Complete inclusivity is the only truly Christian way.
JEWEL M. MYERS
