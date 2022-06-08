Emerald Isle, N.C.
June 5, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Inflation, gasoline prices, illegal immigration, drug overdoses and the increase of the homeless on our streets are at all-time highs. Crime in most every large US city is increasing at staggering rates, US citizens are starting to experience food shortages and the US economy is starting to slow down.
Though, you can assure yourself that the only concerns President Biden will address going into the midterms will be the war in Ukraine, Roe vs. Wade and that ultra MAGA crowd.
In August of 2021 President Biden told us “I am the President of the United States, and the buck stops with me.” Though, since his election as President he has blatantly refused to assume ownership of any of the issues facing America. Our President has chosen instead to place the blame on most all of these issues to a variety of causes to include Covid-19, the oil companies, guns, former President Trump, President Putin, Florida Senator Rick Scott, the Republicans, the ultra MAGA crowd, global warming and racism.
Joe Biden has been embedded in the elite political class of this country for 48 YEARS. His one and only job in his lifetime has been that of a politician. He is the current President of the United States, former Vice President and his party currently holds a majority in both houses of Congress, though somehow, he would like us to believe that he has zero responsibility for anything negative that has occurred under his watch.
Someone needs to inform President Biden that we don’t need to find someone to blame. We need solutions, and solutions require a serious plan and hard work. No issues will be solved just by reading a script from a tele-prompter. And, I will assure you that keeping our borders open, raising taxes, paying off student loans, not prosecuting criminals and destroying American oil production will only make things more difficult for the American people.
When recently asked about the high gasoline prices, President Biden responded that “we are going through an incredible transition.” Yes, there’s no doubt that we are going through an “incredible transition,” and if it continues the American people will find themselves poorer, less safe and more dependent on the Federal Government.
STEPHEN F. BACH
