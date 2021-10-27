Morehead City, N.C.
Oct. 22, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
We have the opportunity to bring more people into the election process with a vote for Harvey Walker. Mr. Walker has extensive experience in the private sector, federal and state and local governments that will bring managerial expertise to Morehead City.
In addition, he holds a business degree. He is a veteran of USAF where he held a variety of managerial positions. Now that he has retired he can focus those skills on issues before the city council. As native of Morehead City he is committed towards improving the City's quality of life. He will work towards positive community growth with the best use of our tax dollars.
Harvey wants to improve the quality of life for the town where he was born. Let's put a new face on the city council. Vote for Harvey Walker.
SUSAN RYNAS
