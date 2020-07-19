Morehead City, NC
July 14, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
This letter is addressed to the young man who has made the choice to picket our house over the past two weeks. Yes, our house has the lone Biden campaign signs on Arendell St. As I told my middle school students over a thirty-year career; (not elitism – not subversion - just math), life is a series of choices. My question to you is to what end does your choice to parade a tattered Trump flag in front of our house champion the re-election of your candidate? Clearly, you are not changing our votes. It is unlikely that the Democratic Party’s candidate will carry this county in the general election, so we are not intimidated nor impressed by the extra beeps.
Are your actions helping to persuade needed independents or democrats to swing their votes to re-elect your candidate? Would not your energies be better spent participating in our electoral process? Could you volunteer your time at the Republican Party headquarters to stuff mailers, make phone calls, or assist individuals in registering to vote? You can actively participate in these activities to support your candidate. Unfortunately, we cannot. The Covid virus and our at-risk ages limit our choices to support our candidate through signage on our property.
To our dismay, the virus has curtailed our volunteering in the Morehead City community. We miss going to the Leon Mann Center to deliver hot meals to senior shut-ins. We pray they stay healthy and safe. Last week, as you were posted on the sidewalk, we received a phone call from our son in South Carolina. He is a biomedical technician for a rural hospital in a community the size of New Bern. He fixes the medical equipment. He had just finished a shift where he geared up in the “moon suit” to repair monitors in rooms with active Covid patients. He was on the way home to his family - his wife, and our grandchildren! We pray that they continue to stay healthy and safe.
To our family, this virus is real. Last month, his hospital had no cases of Covid; in four short weeks, their beds are full. We choose to protect our health care workers in the Morehead City community by sheltering in place, wearing masks, and practicing good hygiene as public health officials advise. We believe this is the pathway to economic recovery and opening schools safely. We choose to spread kindness in Carteret County, and I will continue to make masks to help protect our community, freely available in our front yard. As three generations of my family fought to protect your choices, please respect ours. We choose to support the candidate we believe has a plan to restore the health, heart, and soul to this nation. Unfortunately, it’s not the current occupant of the White House.
KATHY NELSON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.