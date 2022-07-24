Morehead City, N.C.
July 22, 2022
To the Editor:
I have heard rumor after rumor of a “alleged coverup” for a department head within the town of Morehead City, NC. As usual I cannot help but think of their standard procedure to “lie, deceive and as usual do not admit anything to the citizens” as they/we are not competent enough to comprehend the reality of any situation. The mayor and town council fail to understand they work for we the people and when sworn into office they take an oath to do so.
I did research on the internet starting with “Wikipedia” https//en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DynCorp” which disclosed significant issues with morals, integrity, and culture issues. After reading the disclosed information, which is public information, I went to the Houston Press newspaper https://web.archive.org/web/20110904070359/http://blogs.houst...ress.com/hairballs/2010/12/wikileaks_texas_company-helped.php
The Washington Post, another major national newspaper had a story on this at
https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2009/07/26/ar2009072602358.html
The LA Times newspaper had an article that stated “Hillary Clinton emails: DYNCORPS Post Story – SECOND SHOE TO DROP written on June 30, 2015 https://documents.latimes.com/2140225-c05761691/ .
This got my full attention after reading the article that this was from the U.S. State Department. Keep in mind that Ms. Clinton was Secretary of State for the U.S. State Department at this time, and they were concerned that this would have major implications for the United States government.
Back to the town manager and city council, I am an individual that speaks out as readers know when I see politicians abuse their power and attempt to cover up their failure to do what is right and refuse to keep the citizens updated. This has happened time after time with these officials.
I recall that the town manager wanted to have the council pay $25,000 to a “headhunter” to find qualified people and they agreed to do so. I had written prior “Letters to Editor” of the Carteret News Times that the council should have promoted from within as we have several qualified people. I also recall that they had non-qualified friends to help with the selection of this employee, which again was a farce. None of these advisors had “Law Enforcement Experience.”
It is my opinion that the MHC Town Council made a major error, mistake, etc.; to have done away with the committees and let the town manager oversee all the decisions, which confirmed their laziness, lack of interest and concern in and not caring about the town of Morehead City and its citizens. To put it frankly, none of the council had any idea what was taking place other than them receiving a paycheck and/or health benefits from the town.
Our elected officials have failed you, our families, taxpayers, and voters to have let this situation go this far, believing they could deceive people while saving their butts so they can once again run for town council and continue to mislead us to believe “THEY CARE.” Real leaders care, set examples, are honest and do what is necessary to achieve results and admit when they have made mistakes.
VERNON HILL
