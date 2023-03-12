Beaufort, N.C.
March 9, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Our coffee shop is not turning kids gay. On February 28th, a concrete millstone decorated with rainbow colors paired with a Bible verse was anonymously left in front of Cru Coffee in downtown Beaufort. The Bible verse painted on read “Luke 17:2,” referencing the quote about throwing a person in the sea with a millstone around their neck after they lead the children astray.
For those unaware, Cru had historically been a safe space for LGBTQ+ members of the community and in the fall of 2022, they created a youth support group with the goal of opening their safe space to queer youth in the area. I heard about the anger from the community once people found out, and discussed with my father why some of his workout buddies made the decision to boycott the shop in response. I don’t know people’s exact reasonings but from the recent reaction via the public display, I can assume that some hold the belief that this little group may cause their children to come out of the closet.
I hate to break it to some of you, but LGTBQ+ youth exist and they are not going anywhere. They are not created by other gay people. They come into this world with their identity. Due to our traditional heteronormative society, it can take a while for them to come to terms with their true self. Internalized homophobia is also real and horrible feeling. Those experiencing it may feel as though they are “lost”, “worthless”, or “immoral.” This can lead to feelings of self-disgust and self-hatred along with suicidal tendencies.
According to the Trevor Project, a national LGBTQ+ support organization, “LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers (Johns et al., 2019; Johns et al., 2020).” They also stated in their National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health in 2022 “that 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.”
The blatant homophobia in this county is not shocking. I saw it firsthand throughout my time at Beaufort Middle School and East Carteret High School. Daily harassment and even sexual assault towards queer presenting students was normal and expected. While students are outed by their peers and subjected to verbal and physical harassment, the school system has nothing in place to prevent this or to support their LGBTQ+ students. In a county that has record levels of addiction, increasing dropout rates, and a 15.7% teen pregnancy rate according to SHIFT NC, I find it ironic that queer kids hanging out is the main topic on the discussion board.
This is all to say, leave the kids be. Let them find safety and happiness in a community that refuses to protect them. Let them connect with others who are going through the same struggles. Support them through their youth even if you don’t fully understand how they feel.
Queer kids will exist, no matter the flavor of coffee in your cup.
LYDIA LoPICCOLO
Editor’s note: Luke 17:2- It would be better for them to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around their neck than to cause one of these little ones to stumble.
