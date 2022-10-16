As I write this—an undisguised attempt to sway liberal voters—early voting for the mid-term election is one week away. I still remember how excited I was when I voted the first time in 1956, a vote that I cast for Democrat Adlai Stevenson in spite of my admiration of President Eisenhower. But my family had always voted for Democrats, so I did, too. In subsequent elections I maintained the family tradition—until President Jimmy Carter and a new job changed that habit.
I had voted for Carter in 1976, but after four years of his blundering weakness, I knew something had to change. Carter had proven himself a typical tax-and-spend Democrat, establishing two useless cabinet positions, the Department of Energy that gave us the LED bulb, and the Department of Education that has tried to tell local school systems what to teach, and is still trying. (Both of these departments should be abolished, saving tax payers about $100 billion per year.) Carter’s crowning gaffe was withholding the U.S. Olympic team from competing in Moscow because the Russians had invaded Afghanistan, a move that delighted the Russians. (The U.S. moved into Afghanistan when the Russians left, which proved to be another impossible-to-win debacle, just like Vietnam.)
In 1980 part of my job was to track inflation, including the Consumer Price Index, and I watched with dismay as both rose dramatically to double digits during Carter’s term. Home loan interest also stood in double digits, and some credit cards charged twenty-seven per cent interest. For the first time in my life, I voted for a Republican.
What has happened to the Democratic Party? It is not the party that I knew in 1956, when it was the “party of the working man.” It is now the party of abortion for convenience, the promotion of homosexuality and other deviant practices, blatant overspending, nonsensical wokeness that is permeating everything including our schools and military, and the party of the “green energy” electric car which is recharged by the use of fossil fuels. It is now the party of whatever social or political fad is the newest and craziest, including the new rage of “transgenderism,” which is no more than a lie that one’s gender can be changed through irreversible surgery.
That is why I will vote a straight Republican ballot. Under Democratic rule, this country is rapidly going downhill toward socialism, sliding out of control down a slope that is gleefully greased by ill-informed persons who do not seem to be endowed with common sense and have no biblical wisdom whatsoever. (While the Republicans are not lily white either, we can’t simply fire all the politicians in Washington. If only we could limit the damage by passing a law that restricts the congress from meeting more often than one day each year.)
If you care about the future of the United States of America, I implore you to join me and millions of others who think America needs to return to the core values of God, country, and family. And it sure wouldn’t hurt to return to the basis for our constitution, the Holy Bible.
And before all the Trump-haters respond, let me assure you that I will not vote for Trump in the primary, but if he should secure the Republican nomination, I will not vote for the Democrat.
JERE GEURIN
