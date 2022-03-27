Beaufort, N.C.
March 24, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
We seem to forget that we were basically energy independent in January, 2020 and exporting energy products before the Biden Administration came into power. Now Biden and his merry band of liars are pointing the finger at Putin for our current gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, etc. prices. Granted Putin is responsible for some of the increase, but he is far from being all of the problem.
Putin did not stop the pipeline construction, block drilling in lots of places, stop issuing permits, slow down the approval process for energy production in the U.S. etc. just as Biden had promised to please his extreme far left nutcases during his campaign.
My memory is not great, but I remember the gasoline prices rising sharply starting shortly after Biden’s crew got into control. Blame Putin for the last upward trend, but point the finger at Joe Biden for a lot if not most of our energy supply issues. We went from being basically energy independent to buying crude from of all people, Putin and Russia. Of course, he did not have enough sense to see that dealing with a known enemy might not be a good thing. Now he is begging some of our other enemies from the Middle East to produce more crude. He is trying or at least trying to procure crude from Venezuela and their corrupt leaders.
Being at the mercy of enemies and corrupt governments is a long way from energy independence and reduces our national security as well as killing the average U.S. citizen with inflation which is far out stripping the wage gains that the administration likes to claim.
Almost, if not every product we buy is delivered by gasoline or diesel burning trucks, trains, ships, etc. It does not take a genius to realize that if the price of fuel goes up, the price of almost everything if not really everything will follow. What do you purchase now that costs you less than it did in January, 2020?
Way to go JOE, in my opinion you and your administration are killing our working-class people and our great country. The crowd of greedy idiots running the country will not feel the effects like our working class and fixed income individuals.
TURNER PIGFORD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.