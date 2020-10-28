Atlantic, N.C.
Oct. 25, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Joe Biden and his administration have stated clearly that the Second Amendment is on the chopping block if he is elected. Let us examine their proposals versus reality:
1.Banning of modern sporting rifles, known to liberals as "assault weapons." Formerly liberals called these "assault rifles," but quietly changed the term to cover anything they disliked. This ban includes the very popular AR15, M1A, M1 carbine, AK platforms, most anything with a detachable magazine. Most of these arms have been with us 60-100 years.
2. Magazine bans. Banning a box magazine with whatever capacity they wish to deem evil.
3. Licensing and registration of arms and owners. This is to make easy a way to identify and locate arms and their owners for confiscation.
4. Forced confiscation. Government coming to your location to take your property by force of arms. Biden has said "Yes, we will come and take your.......(fill in the blank)".
5. Limiting ammunition amount citizens may have.
6. Elimination of self defense by firearms. This has been seen in evolution lately in St. Louis and other places.
7. Imposing high taxes and fees for firearms and ammunition they do allow you to keep (for the time being).
8. Ban on lead projectiles, or lead containing projectiles. Bullets that are homogenous of other metals are deemed "armor piercing" and are already illegal. This would effectively ban ammunition. (Steel shot for migratory bird hunting is exempted for now).
9. Ban importation of arms and ammunition.
10. Control and restriction or elimination of availability of primers to the public. (Primers are the critical component of ammunition).
11. Ban of ammunition powders to citizens.
12. Elimination of concealed carry permits for firearms.
13. Closure of firing ranges with environmental regulations.
These are but a few of the coming acts with a Biden/Harris administration.
The reality:
1. The purchasing of firearms and ammunition are at all time highs.
Currently, there is a severe short-age of arms and ammunition. This shortage is far more severe than what was seen in the 90's and early 2000's. This reflects citizen concerns over existing violence seen all over the country; and citizen fear of bans.
2. Exponential increase in concealed carry permits. Reflects citizen fear of violence.
3. Sales of modern sporting rifles are at all-time highs. Citizens correctly know that mob violence dictates arms with higher capacity to have the ability to survive a mob attack.
4. Democrat move to defund or ban police. This adds to citizen motivation to obtain arms and ammunition. Nationally, we have seen the result of the liberal attack on police. Resignations and retirements are at an all-time high. New applicants for police are at all- time lows. This factors into a move to higher crime.
5. In the face of defunding of the police, one wonders who the Democrats plan to use to confiscate citizens firearms. Will this be NATO troops? The military?
It is clear through purchasing patterns, the present severe arms and ammunition shortage, and background check levels for purchase, that citizens clearly don't support government confiscation or bans.
It is also clear that many of the purchasers are new or first time buyers. All of the above reflects distrust of the government as pro-posed by the Democrats. Couple that with the stated intent to institute socialist/communist agendas, and the equation expands beyond just fear of criminals.
The Second Amendment is and always has been, the last resort for citizens to resist tyranny; and that tyranny is nearer than most realize.
I invite all to investigate information presented here. Look around and see availability of arms and ammunition in their area. The Democrat Party is the party of big socialist government, destruction of our Constitution, and confiscatory taxes. Citizens without arms are subjects, and that was put to rest in the 18th century.
BILL RUDDER
