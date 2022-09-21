Beaufort, N.C.
Sept. 18, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Are Democrats Evil? As the saying goes, I understand that Republicans are Stupid, as well as wimpy cowards. At least the leadership is.
But Regarding Democrats, is the premise worth considering? What else can explain advocating for abortion up to the day of birth? Or leaving our southern border unprotected from the scourge of cartels, human trafficking, and the flood of fentanyl killing American youth? Is that Evil?
Is it Evil for George Soros to fund radical prosecutors like Kim Fox, and George Gascon that let criminals run free to murder innocent victims like Eliza Fletcher and Briana Kupfer? SAY THEIR NAME!
Is defunding the police, that is turning our great cities into violent Hell holes Evil? Is it Evil to mandate lockdowns bankrupting small business, so that corporate masters of the universe get rich? Is mandating the Jab for military service, job, or travel requirements in the face of overwhelming evidence of SADS (sudden adult death syndrome) Evil?
Is it Evil to allow China to buy up American farmland at an alarming rate? Is it Evil for the media to censor these facts from the American public?
Evil or not, there sure are a lot of people that seem ok with all this. If this is what progress looks like, I am not sure we are ready for Utopia.
I know I didn’t vote for any of this, I certainly didn’t vote to spend a trillion dollars for the humorously named, except it’s not funny, Inflation Reduction Act, with its 87,000 armed IRS, Stasi troops to abuse, intimidate and extort the taxpayers for the increases in taxes to pay for this Evil madness.
And now we find our tax dollars paid the FBI, to pay an informant, who paid a spy, with money from Hillary Clinton, funneled through her lawyers, to pay the same informant, to make up stories that they then used as facts, to get warrants to execute a soft coup, to overthrow a sitting president.
Evil, or just some overzealous bureaucrats having fun. Nobody got hurt. Except for the taxpayers and a few MAGA people. Who cares? But Biden won fair and square anyway. Everything worked out. Unless you hate corruption or are an election denier.
Yagottaadmitit, covering up that Hunter Biden laptop was genius, if you’re in that camp. What a perverted weirdo. But Zuckerberg got on board and saved the day. Probably not Evil. I mean Hunter is crazy Evil, but the cover-up, that was just something that had to be done, like everything else the FBI does. The Big Guy was Ok with it.
And what’s the deal with the drop boxes Zuckerberg paid for, and the experts he provided to help election officials handle the massive task of counting all the ballots the mules would bring in from nursing homes, abandoned buildings, vacant lots, and democrat headquarters.
It can’t be Evil to use any means necessary to defeat the redneck, racist, fascist, gun-loving Christian white people fighting against the efforts to save the world from CO2.
In the face of all this, add Democrat-caused inflation, job layoffs, food prices, gas supplies, rent prices, War, and child gender affirming mutilation. Yes, Democrat water carriers proudly march forth carrying these banners, leading the country over the edge of the cliff with their “do some good,” “be kind,” CRT and BLM crap.
Good intentions are the road to hell. Diversity sentiment has put people in power, whose only intent is to loot the store and get theirs with no regard for the people suckered in by their pablum, such as the Mayor of New Orleans, Latoya Cantrell whose first class “business trips” to France cost taxpayers an extra 40k, because it would be racist not to.
As the Democrat party doubles down on its parade of perverts, criminals, and crooks with self-righteous hatred of anything that contests their narrative, the divide in society grows exponentially
The eternal battle of good and evil is heating up. The Great Deceiver is on the job dividing, destroying, denying. What is Evil, except the denial of God?
A large part of society has disabused itself of the knowledge of God, and all that is left is hatred of Truth. Truth is a Lie. Trust government or trust God.
We are on the road to one world government, one currency, one leader. Two minutes of hate. Can they not see the signs or is it they are the signs. Push Back!
PUBLIUS
