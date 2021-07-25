Morehead City, N.C.
July 20, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
People along our Crystal Coast are becoming more and more aware of the huge problems we have with plastic in the sea and in our waterways. We know that plastic never really goes away, but only breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, called microplastics. These microplastics are found in the guts of most of the seafood we are eating and thus in our own bodies.
Local groups, Plastic Free by the Sea and Coastal Carolina Riverwatch, are working hard to educate local citizens on how to reduce our use of single-use plastic and how we can keep it from getting into our environment and our waters. These groups are collaborating on the Ocean Friendly Establishments program.
Ocean Friendly Establishments (OFE) is a community-based certification program recognizing efforts of local businesses to reduce single-use plastics and seek sustainable solutions. OFE was founded in Wilmington and has since expanded to include several other chapters, such as the Crystal Coast.
Many Crystal Coast businesses have already signed on to join the OFE initiative. Certified OFE’s will have a certificate displayed in their business. You can also find a list of Crystal Coast OFEs at www.coastalcarolinariverwatch.org/ofe. Crystal Coast residents are encouraged to eat and shop at OFEs in order to support their environmental efforts.
Plastic Free by the Sea is a group that has started in the town of Beaufort but hopes to spread the word to many of our communities. They seek to educate local citizenry on the harm plastics are doing to our marine life, our environment and even to ourselves.
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch (CCRW) is a water quality advocacy organization serving the waterways of Carteret and Onslow Counties. Through strong advocacy, outreach, education, and watershed monitoring they work to protect and enhance coastal communities and their water resources. CCRW is the local coordinator for the OFE program and is excited to welcome Plastic Free by the Sea as a partner.
Anyone interested in supporting the efforts of these groups can contact
Rebeccad@coastalcarolinariverwatch.org (CCRW)
or Harrietaltman@icloud.com and Suzannewheatcraft@gmail.com
(Plastic Free by the Sea)
REBECCA DROHAN
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch
CAROLYN HOSS
Plastic Free by the Sea
