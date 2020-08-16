Emerald Isle, N.C.
August 11, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Former Vice President Joseph Biden is running for the highest office in the land for the third time. After 47 years in American politics, his new campaign theme is “support American jobs.” Yes, his new “Build Back Better” campaign includes what he believes are the novel ideas of “buy American products,” “support American jobs,” and “invest in America.” Sounds awful familiar to President Trump’s “America first” theme over the last three years. The only difference is that President Trump was actually accomplishing his promises to the American people.
If I remember correctly, it was over the last 47 years that American manufacturing operations along with American jobs were shipped out of America to other countries including China, Mexico and Canada. We even found out during the Covid-19 pandemic that America had farmed out a majority of our critical pharmaceutical manufacturing to China. I hear this is what progressives call “Globalism” and it surely did not support American jobs or foster investment in America.
Before you vote in November, please do a little research on Mr. Biden’s 47 years of supporting investment in America. If you find anything that he has done to secure a job for you or aid your employer in assuring your continued employment, please vote for him. I think you will find that the only investment he has supported is investment in our welfare state.
If elected, he will attempt to in-vest trillions of dollars into America’s welfare programs such as free or subsidized healthcare to all including illegal aliens, free college tuition, etc. How many of these dollars spent will support American business or grow American jobs? The only thing that will grow is our tax rate and the US deficit.
STEPHEN BACH
