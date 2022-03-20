Davis, N.C.
Mar.17, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Dictator Vladimir Putin has been leading the news lately. Putin runs a gigantic country with total control; any dissent is crushed by intimidation, prison, or poison. He allows only state-controlled media and eliminates any alternate opinion, see above. He and his few friends make billions of dollars (trillions of rubles) from stolen state businesses while the average person struggles just to live at a poverty level.
And now, ego and a twisted vision of what's best for his country have led to his invasion of neighbor Ukraine. Think about it. Forty- four million people, who were living much as we do a month ago, have seen their property and livelihoods utterly destroyed, and three million of their neighbors (so far) have fled the country, half children. And since the brave Ukrainians have stalled his military advances, as history shows, he will now absolutely destroy their country in spite.
This needs to be a wakeup call for us. You have to decide which side you're on. Democracy is messy, but here average people have some voice. As a society loses democracy there is a point after which the spiral to dictatorship can't be reversed. I'm worried that the United States is very close to that precipice. And then average people will have absolutely no voice. That is not a country you want to live in.
You only have to read about the rise of authoritarian governments, Hitler's Germany for example, to see how it goes. Concentrating power through legal political means, eliminating representative government institutions, building a private police force, persecuting minorities, enabling a wealthy powerful elite, attacking and controlling media, burning books, claiming a basis in Christianity and family values. Does this sound familiar? But at some point it spins out of control. Supporters suddenly become a threat and are eliminated, no one can be trusted, and there is a wealthy elite leading average people into greater and greater atrocities. And then you end up with a World War II, or a Ukraine. Or a Civil War.
The disaster we're seeing in Ukraine should be a lesson to us to appreciate the democracy we have. It should teach us that we have to work at all costs to save our democracy, appreciate the give and the take, and eventually come to some compromise. Blocking everything is doing nothing.
Be careful what you wish for.
PAUL AUSTIN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.