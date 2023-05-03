Beaufort, N.C.
April 27, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Ms. Currie, who spoke to the issue of airplane noise (News-Times, April 19), is right and I agree with her.
We are airplane noise victims and cannot escape the mental and physical toll imparted upon us. Just yesterday an airplane flew overhead near my yard. The closer it got the louder it got. I’m still rattled.
Do we all need to wear earmuffs outside? At some point we need to decide if all this air travel is worth the distraction. Personally, I think walking or riding scooters should be considered as an alternative.
EQUALLY DISTURBED
