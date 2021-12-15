Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Dec. 13, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
You may have noticed; liberal politicians refer to our country as a Democracy while conservatives say Republic. Some may argue the semantics of these terms.
The US was founded as a “Constitutional Republic” because our Founders knew that Democracy is not a very good model for governance. The US is a Republic, and we are better off that way.
In a pure Democracy, laws are made “directly” by the voting majority leaving the rights of the minority largely unprotected. If the majority rules, the minority could find themselves with no rights, with the majority having almost limitless powers.
In a Republic, laws are made by representatives chosen by the people. They must comply with the constitution and bill of rights that specifically protects the rights of the minority from the will of the majority.
The word “Democracy” appears nowhere in the Constitution, perhaps because our form of government is not a Democracy and our Founders had no intention of creating one.
Alexander Hamilton pointed out that in a Democracy, the majority has the right to take away the rights of the minority simply by being the majority. James Madison noted Democracy is the vilest form of government. Plato said, “Dictatorship naturally arises out of Democracy.”
The critical difference between a Republic versus Democracy is the protection of certain inalienable rights granted in a Republic. The inalienable rights cannot be taken away, whereas, in a true Democracy, the government is not restricted by any inalienable rights. America is built on the belief that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are inalienable rights and can’t be alienated or surrendered.
One particular attack on our Republic, via Hillary Clinton and Al Gore supporters, is eliminating the Electoral College.
The Electoral College, which is in the Constitution, ensures that the president’s selection would reflect the interests of our country as a whole. It makes sure that the highly populated twelve states cannot ignore the rights of the remaining thirty-eight states, giving smaller states an equal voice and promoting fair regional representation. It was created to compromise between electing the president via a congress-only vote or a popular-only vote.
Abolishing the Electoral College would require a constitutional amendment. There is a movement to have states split their electoral votes based on the percentage of the state’s popular vote for each candidate.
Another trend gaining ground is called the National Popular Vote Plan. The basic premise is to have states each pass an identical piece of legislation under which they would award their electoral votes to the candidate who receives the most popular votes “nationwide.” The states would implement this plan once enough states controlling 270 electoral votes have signed on, guaranteeing that the national popular vote winner will win the presidency.
Although our system is not perfect, the short-sighted movement to abolish or circumvent the Electoral College would open the door to more significant abuse, fraud, and tyranny.
There are profound differences between a Democracy and a Republic crucial to every aspect of American life. Every part of our Republic has been crafted so that minority rights will not be stripped away at the majority’s desire.
As a Republic’s most unique feature, the Constitution enables it to protect the minority from the majority and, if necessary, overturn laws made by elected representatives of the people. The Constitution assigns this function to the US Supreme Court and the lower federal courts.
Politics is the only institution that affects the lives of “all” citizens. The difference between a Republic and a Democracy should matter to anyone who worries about the excessive accumulation of power in the hands of the few.
Professor and Liberal Commentator Dr. Wim Laven said: “We have a Democracy if we can keep it.” Ben Franklin was asked, “What kind of government will we have?” Ben answered, “A Republic if you can keep it.”
MIKE PFAFF
