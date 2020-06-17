Newport, N.C.
June15, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
The hatred of law enforcement comes in all colors. Yesterday while driving through a nearby neighborhood we passed a young man, in his very early teens on a bicycle. We went as slow as possible as he also had his dog trailing him. I saw him look at the front of our truck with a scowl on his face, muttering something we couldn't hear because we had our windows up, I told my husband that I thought he was just talking to his pup.
As we got further up the street, the young man flips his middle finger up at us. My husband stops the truck, puts his window down and asks, did you just give me the finger young man? He replies, “No Sir,” and my husband then says, “Do you have something you want to say to me?” He again replies "No Sir."
The license plate on the front of our truck is a "Blue Line" plate and the young man who scowled at it is white. My husband retired after almost 40 years in law enforcement. I don't expect people just to respect others but common manners even seem to be going by the wayside.
This kid has obvious disdain for law enforcement and at such a young age I have to wonder where he learned it from. Is it from his parents, the TV, or social media? In this time of such upheaval I pray for our country.
There are good and bad in all occupations and professions which covers a very large spectrum. Regardless of what some folks say, all police officers are not bad and they shouldn't all be villainized.
DIANA ALBERTI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.