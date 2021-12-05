Morehead City, N.C.
Dec. 2, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
In the not-too-distant past when I angled my sleigh to the Crystal Coast it was easy to see the abundance of Christmas Spirit. Numerous places of business took the time and effort to display elaborate decorations which brightened up the neighborhoods and business districts. They also brightened the spirits of all who viewed them.
Now - not so much anymore. Sadly, there seems to be no time or money for decorations. Our divided politics have sapped from us the spirit that Christmas is made of. The good news - it is not too late. We can get out and make our city a bright shining example for all to see and enjoy.
I applaud Zacksbys - they have it all going right. Their lights are a welcome bright spot on the Blvd.
Let's get in the spirit Morehead and surrounding communities and give me a good signal to navigate in on.
Looking for the light I remain yours for the season,
SANTA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.