Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Oct. 19, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Contrary to the claims of climate-change apostles, the global temperature on earth has not worsened dramatically over the past hundred years.
Under the pretense of so-called global warming, professional con artists like Al Gore and John Kerry have milked the climate-change hoax for millions of dollars.
Politicians and “climategate” activists like Gore and Kerry use fear tactics to make money, and the media loves to print headlines of fear, doom, and gloom. Social media platforms have been crucial for circulating the Green New Deal’s cult propaganda.
Many scientists are persuaded that the sky is falling because they are paid handsomely. The first rule of politics is to follow the money. In this case, follow the climate change money.
Forbes magazine analyzed the federal spending on climate change and green energy subsidies during Obama's first term in office and estimated $150 billion of taxpayer money. The tidal wave of grants from Uncle Sam does reveal a powerful financial motive for scientists to conclude that the apocalypse is upon us. No conflict of interest here, eh?
Scare tactics and fear-mongering on climate change have been around for 100 years, and despite the dozens of failed catastrophic predictions, the facts won't stop the campaigns of fear and intimidation.
According to Gore’s ”polarbeargate” prediction in 2005, Arctic polar bears should have been extinct by 2013, but their numbers have increased. Of course, that doesn’t bother Gore; he simply ignores his wrong predictions and keeps right on predicting.
In 2009, Gore suggested the Arctic would lose its ice by 2016 due to global warming and release enough water to cause a 20-foot rise in sea level. Joel Harper, a glacier expert at the University of Montana, said, “Our work suggests that over the next 100 years, a 2.6 feet sea level rise is plausible, 6.5 feet is only possible under extreme conditions, and more than 6.5 feet is unlikely.”
Obama and Kerry said, “Ninety-seven percent of scientists agree that climate change is real, man-made, and dangerous” in their effort to manipulate folks with lies.
Have you heard of BirthStrike? It is a movement of people so fearful of global climate change and its purported catastrophic effects that they are refusing to have children.
Also at issue is the marketing of “computer simulations” as dire proof we are all doomed by climate change. Some parts of the computer model software rely on physical laws, but many others involve estimations. Computer modeling of complex systems is as much an art as a science.
Models are good at telling us where a hurricane can land but not how to stop storms. The same is valid for climate change models.
We hear that there is a "scientific consensus" about climate change. But as far as the computer models go, there isn't a practical consensus at the level of detail relevant to assessing human influences on the climate.
I'm not a scientist or engineer, but neither is Gore, Kerry, Obama, etc.
I accept that carbon dioxide levels are somewhat rising, and some human activity could add to global warming. The climate has always changed and always will. It’s the natural variability of the climate system itself.
I object to Gore and Kerry’s misguided statements that climate change is “settled science,” given that many claims and predictions have repeatedly been proven wrong. These climate change con artists prefer diversionary tactics and psychological warfare to push folks to hysteria with doomsday scenarios.
I don’t see compelling evidence for our country to take “immediate drastic emergency action” to decarbonize our country's economy, even if we accept the cherry-picked, inflated climate information from catastrophists like Gore and Kerry.
The Truth is: climate alarmists are not working to hold down global temperatures but to hold down Capitalism, establish a Welfare State, and Redistribute Wealth.
MIKE PFAFF
