Indian Beach, NC
June 10, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
The ideal that all citizens should be well-versed in the founding documents of our governance is an easy one to agree with. I applaud Ft Lt Jameson Broggi for promoting the importance of revisiting their study. And like columnist Hyman, I concur that the skills of scholarly exploration and critical thinking are laudable, and their development should be encouraged.
Is an unfunded mandate the best way to accomplish either of these things? That is, after all, what the REACH Act creates. A mandate for institutions to dedicate funding to provide these courses. A mandate for any degree-seeker to pay the tuition and associated fees. The mandate may also displace another course which a student already familiar with the material may find more valuable.
Is expanding state bureaucracy by such micromanagement really in keeping with the spirit of the documents we are proposing compelling people to study? The REACH Act specifies how much the final exam must contribute to a grade in order for a course to be compliant.
KENNETH YOUNG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.