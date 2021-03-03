Morehead City, N.C
Feb.26, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
We love our neighborhood on the outskirts of Morehead City. The first homes were built more than 50 years ago and it has grown to include more than 200 single-family condominiums, ranch, and 2-story homes. It is the kind of neighborhood where people wave to one another on the street, stop to talk, and welcome newcomers with housewarming gifts.
As neighbors, we are concerned because 23 acres of beautiful residential land adjoining the Spooners Creek wetlands and our neighborhood is up for rezoning as commercial property so that a boat storage, maintenance, and sales facility can be built.
Now, we have nothing against boats. Many of us own boats and all of us enjoy the beauty of the Crystal Coast. But boat storage, maintenance, and sales facilities create traffic problems, increase water, light, and noise pollution, and change the character of an area forever. That’s why they don’t belong in residential neighborhoods. They do not belong in ours and they do not belong in yours. It is inconceivable that a zoning change that benefits only a few individuals but harms hundreds of homeowners is being considered.
If you believe in neighborhoods and share our concern that they should be preserved and protected from commercial invasion, please contact the Morehead City Town Council in advance of their March 9th meeting at cathycampbell@moreheadcitync.org. The Town Council cares about what you think. You could be protecting our neighborhood and, someday, yours.
LUCINE E. BEAUCHARD
