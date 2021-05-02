Emerald Isle, N.C.
Apr. 29, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Almighty God, our Heavenly Father, we look to You alone for the future of America. By Your providence, You have placed each of us at this time in history to be in this nation. Thank You for this blessing. Thank You for America. Above ALL, we thank You for the gift of Your son, Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God. It is in His name, we come to You as we intercede in prayer for America.
Thursday, May 6th, is the National Day of Prayer in America, established 70 years ago by President Harry Truman as an annual day of observance to thank God for all the blessings He has showered on America. This day belongs to all Americans. It is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens from all backgrounds. We have lost many of our freedoms in America because we have been asleep. If we do not become involved and wake up we could end up forfeiting this freedom of coming together and praying for our great nation.
The National Day of Prayer has great significance for us as a nation as it enables us to recall and to teach the way in which our Founding Fathers sought the wisdom of God when faced with critical decisions. Imagine what our nation would look like if God’s people had not been praying.
From the beginning, prayer has been woven into the very fabric of our nation….it has been the thread that God has used to knit us together and to hold our nation together.
Now imagine America without prayer – if weary hearts were tattered and torn into silence. We are the ones who are called to mend the fraying fabric of our culture, by appealing to our God who is able to do exceedingly, abundantly above what we can even ask or think! Now that’s an America that I want to imagine! Will you help us mobilize MORE prayer? Will you join us as we gather for prayer May 6 at three noon prayer services:
Encounter 61 Church, 8201 Emerald Dr., Emerald Isle,
New Creation Worship Center, 109 McCotter Blvd, Havelock
TJ’s Church, 686 W. Corbett Ave.,Swansboro.
In the evening, 6:30 PM at the Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway beginning at 6:00 with Praise and Worship.
We will be praying for the seven areas of concern: government, media, church, military, family, education and business. Let us pray corporately for God to pour out His Spirit into our great nation that all will see what an awesome God we serve.
God bless you and may God bless America.
SANDY HELMS
