Emerald Isle, N.C.
August 11, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
My girls and I have spent time this summer volunteering at Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter. We helped in a variety of ways: sweeping, mopping, washing dishes, cleaning out cages, feeding animals, cutting up food and endless laundry.
While we were there, we watched each day as people brought in injured animals and reptiles as well as tiny baby animals. Each time, the staff welcomes these drop offs with open, loving arms. We observed the staff work non-stop trying to meet the needs of shelter. We quickly realized they are greatly understaffed and in great need of both financial help and supplies.
When volunteering this week, we noticed the yard needed a lot of attention. The grass and bushes were overgrown, the fences are falling down and a shed needed to be replaced. The problem is they do not have the money or tools to meet these needs. We packed my minivan with our own lawn mower, weed eater, extension cords, battery packs, wide selection of clippers, an electric trimmer and attacked the yard. The three of us spent a total of 10 hours over two days and barely made a dent. We had to first trim the grass with a weed eater, then rake up the grass so our lawn mower would trim the grass. If the shelter had a lawn mower, the mowing could be done once a week.
My family has had a house in this area since 1980. The area has grown so much with beautiful homes and flourishing businesses. The shelter is in desperate need of many more volunteers as well as supplies. If any of these businesses could donate supplies for either inside or outside the shelter or many of the yard services donate their time to do the yard or any of the many construction companies could donate their skills or supplies... what a huge difference it would make.
JEANNE BROWNING
