Morehead City, N.C.
July 28, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
NC is facing a dramatic teacher shortage. Twenty three percent of NC teachers have left in the last three years, over 7,000 in the last year alone, and the Republican majority in the NC legislature is entirely to blame.
But not our CC Board of Education who are devoted and diligent Republicans and Tea Party. For the last twelve years they have had to compensate for the Republican majority in Raleigh that:
Prohibited teachers by law from unionizing--but then used expensive lobbyists against them,
Cut thousands of jobs for teachers and assistants,
Froze teacher salaries for five years then gave an increase that failed to compensate for inflation during those years,
Eliminated job security for teachers,
Cut Master’s degree compensation, which halted new Master’s degrees,
Cut retiree health benefits—completely--for teachers hired on or after Jan. 1, 2021,
Cut funding for instructional supplies by 50%,
Cut NC’s nationally-acclaimed Teaching Fellows Program (except for STEM),
Underfunded the public school budgets annually by about $500 million.
They began this carnage in 2013 (some say 2010-12) after cutting $650 million from the general state K-12 education budget while at the same time reducing taxes for corporations and the ultra-wealthy by $3.6 billion (that’s billion with a B).
To salt the wound they allocated a billion dollars over the next decade to voucher programs for ever-expanding for-profit charter schools.
(There’s a lot more damage but 400 words run out quickly. I’ll get to the rest.)
Today, school funding in NC per-pupil is 41st in the nation. Average teacher pay ($54,863) is below the national average ($66,397), ranking 34th. Starting teacher pay is even worse, ranking 43rd in the nation. Not surprisingly, teachers are voting with their feet.
The Raleigh Democrats put together two magnificent House bills to right these wrongs and much more but both bills were ignored by the Republican majority who held secret meetings (yes!) to devise a budget that put a band-aid on the wound.
Their budget falls about $443 million short of what schools need though they had a $5.2 billion surplus to work with. 5.2 Billion! Let that sink in.
So, I am not ashamed to beg. Vote purple! Keep your beloved, local Republicans and Tea Party! They are good people. But if you care about children and education, help our school board by sending Democrats to Raleigh and Washington.
Abundant sources for any of these claims await you on google.
SUSAN SCHURER
