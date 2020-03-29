Atlantic Beach, N.C.
March 25, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I know our Island is “passionate about hospitality and welcoming visitors,” however; we need to understand the ongoing coronavirus crisis is putting our community in a tough spot. Even though our beach towns have issued precautionary efforts to stop this and say they are discouraging out-of-towners to come to our coast, it seems our hotels are still allowing folks to book rooms this week.
I called one of our local hotels last night and asked if I could book a room this weekend. They not only said “yes”, but referred me to go online to receive a 20% discount for the weekend! This sounds like our community is enticing folks to come on the island and vacation on our beaches, use our grocery stores and forgetting about social distancing.
Our local weather will be beautiful this weekend and I can see folks coming across our bridges to forget about this pandemic. PLEASE DON’T LET THIS HAPPEN.
Today, Carteret County is currently one of the lucky counties, as we currently only have 5 validated people with COVID-19. If we continue to allow visitors in from everywhere, this will quickly increase. I don’t think we have enough ICU beds or ventilators in our local facility hospital to accommodate a huge outbreak.
We need to remember, this current health crisis is one of the most serious challenges we have faced in our era. Let’s keep our community and our residents safe during these trying times. In addition, let’s not knowingly put keep our community health system employees at risk. I totally understand our island’s economy is dependent on tourists, but we need to encourage visitors with booked trips to cancel or postpone until this virus becomes stabilized, letting them know it is for everyone’s best interests.
If our town’s government needs assistance enforcing the above, let us homeowners know how we can support you with this action.
Let us keep the Crystal Coast as crystal clean from this virus as we possibly can.
A CONCERNED HOMEOWNER
