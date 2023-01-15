Emerald Isle, N.C.
Jan. 11, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
President Biden travelled to Mexico this week to attend the North American Leadership Summit with Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On his speech Tuesday he stated: “we’re true partners, the three of us, working together with mutual respect…..to advance a safer and more prosperous future for all our people.”
I surely would like to understand how the Mexican President is treating the United States with mutual respect as he allows hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants each month to cross illegally into our country from Mexico? The majority of these immigrants come from other Central or South American countries and are bussed and trucked across Mexico to the United States border after paying the Mexican cartels thousands of dollars for the trip. Then, while US border agents are busy processing the immigrants, the cartels sneak thousands of pounds of illegal drugs (including fentanyl) into the US to poison our citizens.
And, how exactly is Prime Minister Trudeau “working together” with the US on this immigration issue? Has he offered to absorb a percentage of these migrants into his country or to pay some of the costs associated with their stay in the United States?
President Biden also mentioned: “the declaration on migration and protection which 21 countries ultimately adopted at the Summit of the Americas six months ago. He stated that: “to fulfill our commitment to that declaration…..I announced to expand safe and legal pathways for immigrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti, and are seeking a better life in the United States of America.”
My question: how many of these immigrants will be settled in any of the other 21 countries that adopted the declaration?
President Biden owes us an explanation as to what group of US citizens he believes will be safer and more prosperous due to the uncontrolled migration of undocumented immigrants into our country.
I support immigration into our country. Though, immigration into the US should be controlled, equitable and migrants should be properly vetted. President Biden should understand that equitable immigration means that all the migrants should not be people from Central and South America that paid the Mexican cartels ten grand for the trip.
STEPHEN F. BACH
