Carteret County, N.C.
Feb. 12, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
I'd stop reporting about this story, but, hard to believe, it never seems to end. It's a story about an alternate reality where the Public Servants rule and the Taxpayers be damned. The events told are unimaginable in a normal world and any similarity between the characters portrayed and actual humans are coincidental. Lastly, I'd like to apologize ahead of time for any mis-spellings, my computer spell check has a mind of its own.
Not so long ago, the County Mangler and the new County Library Disruptor decided to rewrite the Bylaws for the Carterwreck County Public Library Board of Trustees (sorry, see what I mean about the spell check). For decades, the trustworthy Trustees have been a governing Board with responsibility for oversight of the Library and the Disruptor.
Apparently, reasonable citizen oversight was bothersome, so the Bye-bylaws were revised by the Mangler and the Disruptor, making the trustworthy Trustees an "advisory" Board. The result is that the Disruptor spends the meeting advising the trustworthy Trustees of what she is doing to the Library. Actually, asking the Trustees for advice doesn't seem to be on the agenda.
As a little background, according to the new Bye-bylaws, the Board of trustworthy Trustees has 7 members, one from each of the 6 voting districts, appointed by that District's County Commissar, and one County Commissar.
On January 19th the trustworthy Trustees had their first meeting with a full membership. During the meeting the Disruptor repeatedly evaded answering questions from one of the Trustees who pressed her for an answer. Guess what? That Trustee was reprimanded by the Supreme Commissar the next day for "attacking" the Disruptor. And then guess what? At the January 25th Carterwreck County Commissars meeting the Offending Trustee and another Out-spoken Trustee were removed from the Board of Trustees. And a second Commissar was seated on the Board. Time to change the Bylaws again?
Final team roster: 2 Commissars, 4 citizens appointed by a Commissar, 1 vacancy.
So, to recap. Two trustees who dared ask questions have been replaced, and two Commissars now sit on a Board that has absolutely no power.
It looks, again, like expressing an opinion or asking questions are considered a threat to "public servants" in Carterwreck County.
Fighting for truth, justice, and the American way, I remain, your mild-mannered reporter,
CLARK KENT
