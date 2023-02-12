Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.
Feb.8, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
After reading your editorial "Traffic Demands a Third Bridge Addition" (Feb.8) about a bridge coming from the mainland to Pine Knoll Shores/Indian Beach area, I was left with a major question. Where is all the traffic coming down to the beach going to PARK?
Since the pandemic, the population and construction of homes on the island has grown dramatically. And there already is insufficient public parking for the beaches. The hotel, motel and HOA lots also fill up quickly. Even Ft. Macon's lots are filled early on a summer morning. I think more planning needs to be done. You can't put 10 lbs. of "sand" in a 5 lb. bag.
REALISTIC RESIDENT
